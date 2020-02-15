 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Politics 15.2.2020 06:00 am

Ramaphosa’s ‘lame duck’ Sona a hit-and-miss affair

Eric Naki
PREMIUM!
Ramaphosa’s ‘lame duck’ Sona a hit-and-miss affair

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the State of the Nation address (Sons) on February 13, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images / Jeffrey Abrahams

A ‘not bold enough’ President Cyril Ramaphosa gave a ‘practical’ State of the Nation address, but it’s short on action, an expert says.

The 2020 State of the Nation address (Sona), the fourth that President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered within two years in office, had its hits and several misses, which political analysts attributed to the president having to keep his party colleagues happy. They say the Sona was better compared to the last three he delivered since 2018 when he assumed the presidency to finish Jacob Zuma’s last term of office. The president had avoided making new announcements on masterplans and more promises, but failed to give direction on the fate of ailing stateowned enterprises (SOEs). “It wasn’t a great speech but a...
Related Stories
Malema vows to resign as EFF president if anyone proves he abuses his wife 20.2.2020
Ramaphosa puts looters on notice: They’ll ‘face the full might of the law’ 20.2.2020
Apartheid was a crime against humanity, says Ramaphosa 20.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.