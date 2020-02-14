Politics 14.2.2020 11:16 am

Everything meaningful is declared illegal, while ‘political freedom’ remains meaningless – Malema

Gopolang Moloko
EFF leader Julius Malema addresses a press conference, September 5, 2019. Picture: Twitter (@EFFSouthAfrica)

EFF leader Julius Malema told the Press Club of South Africa on Friday morning that everything meaningful was declared illegal, such as the land issue and the allowing of mines to be owned by the people, while elections, which he said were merely to lull the public, were declared legal.

At the Press Club to discuss issues that may have emanated from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona), Malema pointed out that the media was not the enemy.

“The enemy are those who descend into the political arena and behave like they are an opposition to the EFF.

“The EFF has no interest in the factional groupings in the media sector. We want you to report fairly, we want you to hold all of us accountable, we want you to be consistent in how you treat all of us.”

He criticised sectors in the media which were meant to be neutral while holding those in power in the country accountable. This was not the case, according to him, as different sectors of the same media were captured and fictionalised.

He said Ramaphosa sold dreams in parliament as there was no plan to end unemployment.

“He continues to have long term plans of consultations and initiatives that do not address the immediate problems of unemployment, especially among the youth.

He stressed Gordhan’s removal would only be the first much-needed step in saving state-owned entities.

“This must be followed by appointing of a competent board with skills from various sectors that relate to energy, and the scrapping of IPP contracts which are looting of our coffers.

“There is nothing new that came out of Ramaphosa’s Sona. We continued to hear his dreams of building a new city, even though today he is the same man selling our independence and our state entities, surrendering all capacity to capital.”

