EFF claims Sona security are holding secret meetings to smuggle SAPS in on Thursday

The EFF has warned President Cyril Ramaposa to remove public enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan or face radical action at this year’s state of the nation address (Sona) address on Thursday 13 February.

The EFF reiterated in a statement that they would not allow the proceedings of Sona to continue “as long as Gordhan remains as a minister”.

“When Ramaphosa speaks, we will also speak.

“Ramaphosa must be careful not to allow the debt he owes Gordhan to make him fail to put the people of South Africa and the economy first.

“If he continues to do so and assumes a posture of lawlessness and criminality, we will be left with no choice but to deal with him in the same way we have dealt with the constitutional delinquent and corrupt [Jacob] Zuma.”

While the EFF maintain their position to rattle Sona proceedings on Thursday, they also claimed to have intel that a parliament security head was holding secret meetings to smuggle members of the South African Police Service inside Parliament disguised as parliamentary protection officers on Thursday.

“It is against Rule 14GA of the joint rules of parliament, which clearly says that only the sergeant at arms or parliamentary protection services can remove a member from parliamentary precincts and not a member of SAPS.”

Should Sona partake in such “conspiracies”, the EFF said they would have undermined the constitution rules that govern parliament.

Ramaphosa is expected to brief the nation on the country’s embattled state-owned entities as well as unemployment.

While Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula defended Ramaphosa this week by denying that load shedding had worsened during the president’s regime, the EFF maintains Gordhan misled the country on the rotational blackouts.

As a result, the EFF will reportedly continue with their plan to disrupt Sona and will use Sona to address their call for the removal of Gordhan.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

