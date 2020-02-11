 
 
Politics 11.2.2020 06:15 am

EFF’s anti-Gordhan campaign has flopped, survey shows

Eric Naki
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Moneyweb

The latest South African Citizen Surveys results show Gordhan in third place above Julius Malema, while President Cyril Ramaphosa tops the favourability rating.

Despite being under pressure from the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters and his detractors within the ANC to resign, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan remains among the top three most popular politicians in South Africa after President Cyril Ramaphosa and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. A new study by South African Citizen Surveys has found that prior to Ramaphosa delivering his third State of the Nation address (Sona), he has the highest favourability rating at 61%, followed by Mboweni (33%), then Gordhan (28%). Ironically, Gordhan is followed by his arch opponent in fourth position, Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) leader Julius Malema, at...
