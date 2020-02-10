EFF doesn’t want to see De Klerk at Sona – Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has reportedly warned former president FW de Klerk to steer clear of the EFF at this year’s state of the nation address on 13 February.

While parliament confirmed the names of some guests, which include Kgalema Motlanthe, Thabo Mbeki as well as De Klerk, Malema made it clear that the EFF intended to rattle this year’s Sona proceedings on Thursday, 13 February.

EFF leader Julius Malema has made it clear that the EFF does not want to see former President, FW de Klerk at this year's State-of-the-Nation-Address in the National Assembly. #sabcnews — SAfm news (@SAfmnews) February 9, 2020

With just over R2 million set aside for Sona, National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise assured the country that there would be no disruptions allowed during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Sona address.

The only item on the agenda for the day is clearly outlined as the president’s address, she said, despite Malema’s threat to disrupt proceedings to bring their desire to remove Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to parliament’s attention.

Malema threatened to rattle Sona proceedings as Gordhan had allegedly misled government on the situation at Eskom.

“We will stand up there. We will stop him from speaking. We will tell him you must fire Pravin because we must protect South Africa’s assets. If Ramaphosa is not prepared to protect our assets by firing Pravin, then Ramaphosa must go.”

Malema has proved to be no fan of the former president. Last year, during a memorial service of the late Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe, held by the EFF in Soweto, Malema said: “They can keep their De Klerk, and we will keep our Mugabe.”

The EFF leader lauded Mugabe’s legacy, describing Mugabe as Zimbabwe’s founding father who refused to bend a knee when faced with harsh consequences.

The EFF recently called for De Klerk to be stripped of his Nobel Peace Prize.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.