ANC in talks with parties to form coalition for Tshwane

While excluding engaging the Democratic Alliance (DA), the ANC in Gauteng yesterday said it was in talks with all other political parties in the troubled Tshwane metro to forge a coalition government.

With DA mayor Stevens Mokgalapa having recently resigned amid political bickering, Tshwane has been leaderless, with service delivery suffering.

In the 2016 local government polls, the ANC failed to secure the proportional vote, despite winning the majority of wards in Tshwane, making it difficult for the DA to deliver services without concurrence of ANC councillors.

According to ANC Gauteng Secretary Jacob Khawe, the party was hard at work to woo the support of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in wrestling for the political control of Tshwane.

At a media briefing at the recent two-day ANC provincial executive committee lekgotla, also attended by national executive committee members, leagues and alliance representatives, Khawe said the gathering was focused on strengthening the ANC ahead of 2021 local government elections and on service delivery.

Said Khawe: “The lekgotla was alive to the fact that 2020 is a crucial year in strengthening the foundation for solidifying the electoral gains made since the 2019 general elections and the subsequent by-elections to date.

“Hence, the ANC and its structures have committed to double efforts to restore hope and confidence among the people of Gauteng through the unwavering implementation of our manifesto commitments.”

He said the ANC would be fielding candidates in upcoming by-elections in Johannesburg’s wards 68, 120 and 130, Tshwane’s ward 3, Ekurhuleni wards 60, 89 and 103 and Emfuleni’s ward 16 from March to April.

“We are confident that the people of these wards will once more express their confidence in the ability of the ANC to lead the process of transforming their communities,” said Khawe.

Among key priorities outlined by the Gauteng ANC were:

• Focusing on consolidating five corridors of development in the province, with much more emphasis and focus on reviving depressed economies of Sedibeng and the West Rand.

• Improving access to quality education in the province, including access to quality early childhood development.

• Improving quality of healthcare services and patient experience at the point of service.

• The completion of incomplete housing and urban renewal projects.

• Reducing crime by 50% in the 40 worst crime hotspots.

• Enforcing a clean governance and ethical leadership in government.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.