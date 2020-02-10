 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Politics 10.2.2020 06:03 am

EFF to contest for Tshwane mayorship

Rorisang Kgosana
PREMIUM!
EFF to contest for Tshwane mayorship

EFF president Julius Malema honours late Zimbabwean former president Robert Mugabe at a memorial service. September 12, 2019. Picture: Twitter (@EFFSouthAfrica).

The mayor announced his intention to resign after his party instituted an investigation into his conduct following a leaked audio tape.

Tshwane could soon be run by the EFF since the DA-led multiparty coalition has lost support from its former red-beret allies. Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Sunday, EFF leader Julius Malema said his party was going to contest for mayorship. This after Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa announced his intention to resign from his seat at the ordinary council meeting at the end of the month. The EFF and ANC had for the past few months targeted Mokgalapa and Speaker Katlego Mathebe when they petitioned for a special council meeting to remove the two in no-confidence motions. The...
Related Stories
ANC in talks with parties to form coalition for Tshwane 10.2.2020
PICS: Get your house in order or we take over, Samwu tells Tshwane 8.2.2020
ANC again withdraws legal action against DA in Tshwane 7.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.