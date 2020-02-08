Freedom Under Law condones withdrawal of charges against Sars ‘rogue unit’

Last night the office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions announced that she had accepted the unanimous recommendation of a panel of senior staff to withdraw criminal charges against former acting SARS Commissioner Ivan Pillay and his co-accused.

“This is bad news for the Moyane moles left lurking in SARS, and for their embattled ally, the Public Protector,” said chair of Freedom Under Law judge Johann Kriegler.

“It is no doubt also a grave disappointment for certain resourceful politicians, one-eyed conspiracy theorists, media gossips and other “useful idiots” of the state capture brigade. Sadly, however, they’re unlikely to be deterred by facts.

“But for the rest of us it is very good news indeed. For Mr Pillay, his co-accused and their many supporters within SARS and elsewhere, it is good that their names are cleared at last. For far too long they have been the targets of the vicious lies of the “rogue unit” fantasy, their lives and reputations irreparably damaged.”

Kriegler said that there is a different and more important reason why it is even better news for the country generally.

“The statement speaks for itself – soberly and frankly, providing reassuring and informative detail. In particular it evidences careful and reasoned scrutiny by the NDPP of a thorough report by impartial experts”

“This attitude and style contrast starkly with the razzmatazz antics of Advocate Batohi’s predecessor. It promises honest and competent service from a vital agency in the fight to restore the integrity of the public service. It augurs well for the future of the Rule of Law,” said Kriegler.

“We at Freedom Under Law now look forward to rotten apples in the NPA –responsible for instituting and pursuing these bogus charges – being swiftly identified and dealt with.”

