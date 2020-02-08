DA young gun Ntuli may be aiming too high – analyst
Gcina Ntsaluba
DA KZN spokesperson on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Mbali Ntuli, briefs media her on candidacy in the upcoming DA leadership election in Rosebank, Johannesburg, 7 February 2020, for the DA leadership position against John Steenhuisen, the current interim leader, Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela, and Gauteng leader John Moodey. Picture :Nigel Sibanda
Ntuli is a good candidate, but doesn’t have enough experience to manage the complexities of the party and neither do the others, an analyst said.