Mbali Ntuli’s four reasons for why she should be the next DA leader

After an internal letter from DA MPL Mbali Ntuli made it clear the 31-year-old would put up her hand to be the next party leader this year, she made her plans for it clearer at a press conference on Friday.

Ntuli is the former provincial campaigns director for the DA in KwaZulu-Natal. She currently serves as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature and as the DA KZN spokesperson on cooperative governance and traditional affairs.

She first rose to prominence when she was elected leader of the DA Youth in 2013.

Her letter was intended for internal distribution only, and she said on Friday she had received a lot of positive support for it and believed she had correctly captured the mood of many others like herself in the party.

She said at her press conference that she had already said in her letter what she believed to be the major issues confronting the party and its leadership, and would not focus on it again aside from acknowledging that she did not think the trajectory of the current leadership had the ability to arrest the current situation.