Politics 7.2.2020 06:15 am

Jacob Zuma’s followers are up in arms over warrant

Eric Naki
South Africa's embattled former president Jacob Zuma's supporters gather at the Pietermaritzburg High Court where he is appearing on corruption charges, in what would be the first time he faces trial for graft despite multiple accusations, in Pietermaritzburg on October 15, 2019. Picture: Michele Spatari / AFP

Zuma’s followers, notorious for venting their anger against the judiciary and even threatening public violence, claimed state prosecutor Billy Downer was politicising the case.

The judiciary came under attack this week from supporters of Jacob Zuma, who accuse KwaZulu-Natal High Court Judge Dhaya Pillay of an error of judgment in her decision to issue a warrant of arrest against him. An unprecedented frenzy of remarks from Zuma followers filled the social media space and the news, with attacks on Pillay’s approval of the warrant and claims the judiciary as a whole was being paid to fix judgments. The Zuma followers, notorious for venting their anger against the judiciary and even threatening public violence when the courts found against their hero, claimed state prosecutor Billy...
