ANCYL KZN to mobilise support ‘against the unwarranted attack’ on its ‘hero’, Zuma

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in KwaZulu-Natal has announced its intention to mobilise support for former president Jacob Zuma.
This after on Tuesday a warrant of arrest was issued by the high court against Zuma but was stayed until May 6, when his arms deal corruption trial is set to resume.
In a statement, the ANCYL in KwaZulu-Natal condemned the high court “with utmost disgust”, saying it believed that the court had the means to “easily verify the authenticity of the sick note issued by the military doctor who is responsible for the health of the former president”.
On Tuesday, Zuma’s legal representative had submitted a sick note from a military hospital but Judge Dhaya Pillay questioned this, as the note had allegedly been altered. She asked Zuma’s legal representative to help her understand it.
The ANCYL in KwaZulu-Natal said the warrant of arrest was a clear indication that Zuma would not get a fair trial.
“We have painfully observed for over a decade the persecution of the former president, on numerous occasions the rights of president Zuma have been trampled upon as the case of the recent warrant of arrest with its aim to only humiliate the former president.
“The ANCYL in KwaZulu Natal believes that this case is not in the best interest of the public and has overstayed its cause. We call for the immediate withdrawal of this case and a permanent stay of prosecution be granted to the former president of the Republic of South Africa.”
The league said it would now mobilise support for the former president and would “mobilise society to stand up and defend” Zuma “against the unwarranted attack on our hero”.
“We need not remind anyone that former president Zuma is a hero of our liberation struggle who sacrificed his entire life for the hard-earned freedom of our country and therefore remains a hero of the people of South Africa. We will therefore not stand by and watch while his rights are being trampled upon.
“We wish you a speedy recovery Nxamalala, Msholozi.”
