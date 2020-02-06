ANCYL KZN to mobilise support ‘against the unwarranted attack’ on its ‘hero’, Zuma

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in KwaZulu-Natal has announced its intention to mobilise support for former president Jacob Zuma.

This after on Tuesday a warrant of arrest was issued by the high court against Zuma but was stayed until May 6, when his arms deal corruption trial is set to resume.

In a statement, the ANCYL in KwaZulu-Natal condemned the high court “with utmost disgust”, saying it believed that the court had the means to “easily verify the authenticity of the sick note issued by the military doctor who is responsible for the health of the former president”.

On Tuesday, Zuma’s legal representative had submitted a sick note from a military hospital but Judge Dhaya Pillay questioned this, as the note had allegedly been altered. She asked Zuma’s legal representative to help her understand it.

The ANCYL in KwaZulu-Natal said the warrant of arrest was a clear indication that Zuma would not get a fair trial.