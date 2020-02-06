 
 
Politics 6.2.2020 06:30 am

Limpopo education MEC snubs parly committee’s visit

Alex Matlala
ANC flag. Picture: Gallo Images / Thapelo Maphakela

The DA accused MEC Polley Boshielo, who attended a Limpopo ANC lekgotla instead of meeting the committee, of snoring on the job.

Limpopo MEC for education Polley Boshielo and two of her subordinates are in hot water after they apparently snubbed a planned visit by parliament’s portfolio committee on basic education in favour of an ANC provincial lekgotla on Monday. The Limpopo ANC held its provincial executive committee lekgotla in Warmbaths/Bela-Bela from Sunday to Monday – the same time the parliamentary committee visited Boshielo’s department. The aim of the committee’s visit was to discuss ways to improve the province’s regrettable performance in matric results last year. The Democratic Alliance (DA) accused Boshielo of snoring on the job. “We are appalled by the...
