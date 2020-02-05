Mkhwebane’s proposed ousting threatens to tear ANC apart

The proposed removal of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane via a parliamentary motion from the Democratic Alliance (DA) is set to further divide the governing ANC and renew the pre-Nasrec in-fighting among its factions.

A group led by former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo met in Cape Town during the ANC 8 January statement rally in Kimberley to strategise their defence of Mkhwebane against attempts to remove her.

The group resolved that Mahumapelo must make a public statement to oppose the DA motion and distance the ANC from claims that it will support the move.

The ANC is divided between members who want Mkhwebane to stay, such as Mahumapelo, and those gunning for her.

A scenario has developed similar to the 2017 divisions among ANC MPs over whether they should support an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) motion of no confidence in Jacob Zuma.

The ensuing battle could also undermine party unity – a project led by President Cyril Ramaphosa following the party’s 54th national conference in December 2017.

The Mkhwebane issue appeared to be pitting ANC members against one another.

The SA Communist Party, along with certain NEC members, have made their voices heard about how they feel about Mkhwebane, and Zuma followers are fighting back.

In his defence of Mkhwebane, Mahumapelo said they would not support the DA motion in parliament because Mkhwebane was doing a sterling job as public protector. Mahumapelo was rebuked by Luthuli House for the statement.

Mkhwebane is accused of having made numerous blunders and judgment errors, including in her Absa/Bankorp investigation.

The Constitutional Court rejected her findings on the matter and ordered she must personally pay legal costs.

