Mbali Ntuli wants to lead the DA to ‘save it from deep crisis’

“We have lost half a million votes in the last election. We are bleeding activists and members after losing a party leader, chairperson and mayor. We have lost votes in almost every by-election we recently fought, including those that are usually a ‘walk in the park’.”

Ntuli was referencing the fact that the DA has haemorrhaged some support to particularly the Freedom Front Plus.

“We have lost the confidence of other opposition parties and as a result, lost entire municipalities and no longer control these governments.”

The DA lost control of Nelson Mandela Bay and, more recently, Johannesburg, and the loss of Tshwane also seems inevitable ahead of next year’s local government elections.

“We have lost donors who no longer believe in us, throwing us into a financial crisis. As a result, there hasn’t even been enough funding for constituencies to do political activities. This is our core business as a party.

“Through retrenchments and resignations, we have lost valuable staff.

“Our activists and members have lost the pride and enthusiasm to be associated with us like they used to. They too, can see how we are destroying ourselves from within.

“Not a single commentator in the country has anything positive to say about our party any longer.

“Even our own members are only focused on everything negative that goes on in our party.”

Ntuli said that in any other organisation in the world, the broader membership would have risen up in anger against their leadership “for such failures”.

“Yet in our party, many of us are too afraid to openly criticise our leadership out of fear of reprisals. Yet we claim to be a party of accountability, but this is the case only when it suits the agendas of some amongst us.”

She said her greatest fear was that the DA would fare so poorly in next year’s election that many councillors would lose their jobs.

“I know that the majority of them are looking for other jobs to provide for their family. Every day I hear from our councillors about their fears of not getting reelected. This is not because they did not perform, but because our party will not perform. I know that many MPs too, are concerned about their futures.