Politics 4.2.2020 02:04 pm

Ramaphosa’s survival depends on Mkhwebane’s demise – analyst

Eric Naki
Cyril Ramaphosa (picture: Siyabulela Duda) and Busisiwe Mkhwebane (Picture: Jacques Nelles)

The so-called Zuma faction has crystallised its efforts around the public protector as one of their best bets to target the president.

The proposed removal of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane via a parliamentary motion from the Democratic Alliance is set to further divide the governing ANC and renew pre-Nasrec infighting among its factions. This as it emerged that a group led by former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo met in Cape Town during the ANC January 8 Statement rally in Kimberley to strategise about their defence of Mkhwebane against all attempts to remove her. The group resolved that Mahumapelo must make a public statement to oppose the DA motion and distance the ANC from claims that it will support the move. The...
