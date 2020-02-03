EFF and ANC smell blood in Tshwane

The unlikely political bedfellows in Tshwane, the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), have tasted blood with the resignation of the mayor, with experts saying the main opposition parties will now go for the kill to snatch power from the tumbling Democratic Alliance (DA).

The mayor, Stevens Mokgalapa, who announced his resignation yesterday, will stay in office until the end of this month but the opposition parties that have tried several times to oust him want him to leave immediately.

“He must be gone as soon as yesterday and we will make sure of it,” EFF regional chair and caucus leader Moafrika Mabogoane, said yesterday. “Him staying longer will be holding the delivery of services in Tshwane at ransom. The only thing we will accept from him is a resignation with immediate effect.”

Mabogoane said they would engage with other parties to call for an urgent special council sitting to bring a vote of no confidence in Mokgalapa to force him out.

“Once we have removed him, we will start talking about how we will work together as political parties,” he said.

The mayor has been on special leave since November, after an audio recording allegedly featuring him and Sheila Senkubuge, then transport MMC, being intimate in the municipality’s offices.

Mokgalapa’s special leave was extended last month and ended on Friday, which means he is due back in office today.

“It is with regret that I inform the people of Tshwane and my colleagues in my party, the Democratic Alliance, that I intend resigning as mayor before the next council meeting at the end of February. This has been a tough decision,” the executive mayor said in statement yesterday.

Mokgalapa said the most important consideration was to put the people of Tshwane first and that stepping down would pave the way for progress beyond that which was achieved in his term this far.

He was aware that his presence in office was a football that those with political malice could not resist kicking.

“Those that put politics first risk dragging down the administration and do not care about the people. I do.

“I wish to make clear that I have not broken any laws and am confident that I would emerge positively from any assessment of my conduct,” Mokgalapa said.

“In the end, I have concluded that it is best for the city if I stand down.”

John Moodey, DA leader in Gauteng, said it would initiate processes to nominate a new mayor.

“The DA will select the person who will provide the greatest prospect of successful service delivery for the remainder of the term of office.

“We thank mayor Mokgalapa for his service.”

Mokgalapa replaced Solly Msimanga, who resigned in February last year ahead of the general election to head the DA’s failed campaign to win Gauteng.

Msimanga’s tenure as mayor was also tumultuous and he left with a cloud over his head regarding improper appointments and the R500 million Glad Africa contract, ultimately flagged by the auditor-general as irregular.

