DA to discipline Joburg councillor who did not walk out of council meeting

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has said it would institute immediate disciplinary action against its councillor, Anthony Still, for acting against the DA Johannesburg caucus mandate.

The party’s Johannesburg caucus leader, Funzela Ngobeni said: “Prior to the council meeting in Johannesburg yesterday [Thursday], the DA held a caucus meeting during which it was decided that the caucus would consider various options in council, including that of staging a walkout if the meeting undermined the integrity of council and went against democratic processes.”

Ngobeni said the party was of the view that it could not participate in a council meeting that was being presided over by an illegitimate speaker.

“This was an instruction given to every councillor in the DA caucus.

“However, councillor Anthony Still decided to act against this mandate and remained in the council chambers, in a show of solidarity with those who choose to ignore the rule of law for their narrow self-interests,” Ngobeni said.

Ngobeni added that Still will be subjected to the party’s disciplinary processes, and an outcome will be communicated in due course.

He said a third DA councillor has been identified as one of the party’s councillors who last year voted for the ANC’s mayoral candidate at the time, Geoff Makhubo.

“In November last year, three DA Councillors voted for a compromised African National Congress (ANC) Mayor, undermining the values which we as a party hold dear.

“While two of these individuals have been disciplined, we are relieved to have identified a third individual.”

