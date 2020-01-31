 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Politics 31.1.2020 06:15 am

Tens of millions spent on Emfuleni ‘building site’ – DA

Sipho Mabena
PREMIUM!
Tens of millions spent on Emfuleni ‘building site’ – DA

Bricklayer. Picture: iStock

‘The building site is just an empty piece of ground, yet millions has been spent on this project,’ the DA’s Kingsol Chabalala said.

The costs for a recreation centre in Emfuleni municipality in Gauteng has apparently tripled to a whopping R126.1 million from the initial budget of R44.1 million, while there is still little to show for the money. The Democratic Alliance (DA) yesterday said the ballooning costs for the completion of the Palm Springs multi-purpose centre was revealed by the Gauteng MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Lebogang Maile in a written reply to the DA’s questions tabled in the Gauteng provincial legislature. According to Kingsol Chabalala, the party’s member of Gauteng legislature and spokesperson on sports, arts, culture and...
Related Stories
Ramaphosa has ‘no plan’ for Eskom’s ‘huge debt problem’ – Parties react to Sona speech  14.2.2020
DA to terminate George mayor’s party membership 13.2.2020
Couple looking after seven orphans on farm in Bronkhorstspruit attacked, robbed 12.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.