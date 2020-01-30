Mokgalapa’s absence must be probed, says ANC

The ANC’s chief whip Aaron Maluleka has asked for Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa to be investigated, for “earning a salary as mayor”, while on “special leave”, as he was not sick.

Mokgalapa, who took special leave in November, attended the DA’s federal executive meeting over the weekend where he was advised that he would be hauled before a disciplinary hearing over remarks he made in an audio recording which involved former MMC for roads and transport Sheila Senkubuge.

During the federal executive meeting, the DA found no conclusive proof that Mokgalapa and Senkubuge had had sex in the office, but found Mokgalapa had breached the party’s constitution by discussing party politics.

In the recording, the pair were heard discussing party officials including Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe.

The ANC have posed questions around Mokgalapa’s absence, arguing he was reaping the benefits of being mayor as well as a salary while being “AWOL” (absent without official leave).

The party is of the view that interim mayor Abel Tau is an illegitimate mayor as he was not appointed by council, via the proper channels.

The mayor is expected to return to work in February, according to the Pretoria Rekord, after he took “leave” to allow investigations into the alleged “sex scandal” to be concluded.

