Calls for MEC Ntshalintshali’s removal erupt in ANC meeting after leaked recording

Calls for the removal of ANC Mpumalanga MEC of sports and recreation, Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, echoed in Wednesday’s ANC meeting in the Ehlanzeni region, Mpumalanga with party members chanting slogans demanding the MEC’s removal.

Political turmoil has unfolded in the province following a recording in which she allegedly discusses government deals with an unidentified man.

Lowvelder reported that Ntshalintshali was under fire for the recording which was aired by SABC on Saturday morning and contained quotes of the sports and recreation MEC in talks with the unknown man about alleged kickbacks.

A transcript of the recording reads: “Mabuza is not right and that girl, but I will deal with them. But you will focus. You keep quiet. The only person who knows about this process is me and Joe (inaudible). Nobody else. So he will talk to you.

“And then you will liaise because he said, ‘Please bring somebody that you will trust with your life.’ Whatever that we worked on when we (inaudible) for dividends.

“You know that your things (inaudible). This is how we’ll get there. So I did not want to get any person because others start fighting. Because the comrades knock (swindle) each other.

“What I’m going to do by end of this week (inaudible). I’ll ask him and this private secretary. I’ll write their resignation letters by this time, thank you very much.

“I will explain that I’ve spoken to you, I’ve warned you here and here. I’m not being assisted. We go to functions and I’m saying, how do you feel at a meeting when you don’t know what you’ll be discussing? You haven’t brought any notes.

“My private secretary should be wherever I am (inaudible). Sometimes you’d need help with other things and she’s not there. I’ve spoken to her four or five times. There are rumours that her and Mabuza are sleeping and waking up

in one place.

“So, I want to get rid of both of them. The HOD will send things for my signature (inaudible).”

Ntshalintshali neither confirmed or denied that it was her speaking on the audio recording.

When contacted by Lowvelder for comment, she said, “I will not be commenting on the recording. The ANC national office is investigating the authenticity of the recording and once the findings are made public, I will comment on it.”

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko, background reporting by Enver Wessels, Lowvelder)

