Politics 29.1.2020 06:35 am

Cabinet lekgotla will be ‘gathering of nothingness’ – expert

Eric Naki
Ramaphosa addresses issues ahead of SA assuming the chairship of the AU. Picture: Presidency

The meeting will be ‘just another talkshop which would produce nothing tangible that would help the country deal with its socio-economic challenges’.

Today’s Cabinet lekgotla will be another talkshop that will not benefit South Africans but simply serve to rubber-stamp the recent ANC party lekgotla, which has shifted away from its medium-term growth blueprint, the National Development Plan. This was the view of political analyst Xolani Dube, who described the lekgotla as a “gathering of nothingness” because it would produce nothing tangible that would help the country deal with its numerous socio-economic challenges. The Cabinet lekgotla, at which the executive council led by President Cyril Ramaphosa and senior government officials gather annually to discuss the government programme based on the resolutions of...
