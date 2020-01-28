Politics 28.1.2020 01:51 pm

DA George caucus passes motion of no confidence against corruption-accused mayor

News24 Wire
DA George caucus passes motion of no confidence against corruption-accused mayor

Image: iStock

DA constituency head for George Geordin Hill-Lewis said in a statement the caucus passed the motion against Melvin Naik on Monday.

The DA’s caucus in George has passed a motion of no confidence in its mayor, Melvin Naik.

Last week the party announced that it intended to suspend Naik after a forensic report highlighted two serious findings against him.

The forensic investigation into allegations of fraud, corruption, maladministration and serious malpractice in the George Municipality was conducted at the instruction of Western Cape Local Government MEC Anton Bredell.

DA constituency head for George Geordin Hill-Lewis said in a statement the caucus passed the motion against Naik on Monday.

“This motion was passed with 22 out of 25 votes, with one abstention,” he said.

“I applaud the DA’s caucus for acting swiftly on these serious and substantiated allegations of corruption, and for handling this matter with such resolve. This shows the DA’s commitment to root out corruption wherever it occurs.”

He said the party recognises that it is a “difficult time” for the Southern Cape town.

“It is in times of difficulty that true values are shown. We will move swiftly now to restore the integrity of the mayoralty, and the George Municipality.”

Hill-Lewis said in terms of the DA’s federal constitution, the result of the motion will be forwarded to the party’s Federal Executive (FedEx).

“The FedEx will consider the result and will decide whether to give Mr Naik three days to offer reasons why he should not resign from the office of the mayor,” Hill-Lewis said.

Naik denies all the allegations against him and says it has not been proven in court.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
DA to request investigation into Mkhize’s appointment of corruption-accused niece 27.1.2020
DA in Western Cape claims ‘dirty’ money was used in George’s ‘war on waste’ 23.1.2020
Real estate regulator staff went to Ghana to ‘learn to please God’ at taxpayer expense 23.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Deputy minister might have to pay back ‘S&T lobola money’

World Auschwitz survivors sound alarm 75 years after liberation

Crime Notorious Durban ‘drug kingpin’ found with gold-plated AK47

World WATCH: BBC under fire after mistaking LeBron James for Kobe Bryant

World Portuguese hacker identified as source of Luanda Leaks


today in print

Read Today's edition