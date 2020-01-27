Mokgalapa may return to work as Tshwane mayor in February

Suspended mayor Stevens Mokgalapa may return to his office to resume his duties as Tshwane mayor should he survive Tuesday’s vote of no confidence at the special council meeting expected to take place tomorrow.

Mokgalapa was placed on suspension after a recording between him and former MMC for roads and transport Sheila Senkubuge surfaced. The pair were heard discussing party information while referring to suspended Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe as a witch.

During their federal executive meeting this weekend, the DA found no conclusive proof that Mokgalapa and Senkubuge had sex in the office. A source told Sowetan that Mokgalapa was found to have breached the party’s constitution by discussing party politics.

The DA’s provincial leadership dismissed claims that Mokgalapa was fired last year. Pretoria Rekord reported that DA’s Gauteng leader John Moodey said Mokgalapa was expected back at work on February 1.

Claims of Mokgalapa’s axing spearheaded by Kgosi Maepa surfaced, with Maepa claiming Mokgalapa was already shown the door. Maepa claimed Moodey was doing all he could to defend and bring back Mokgalapa as mayor.

Mokgalapa took special leave to allow investigations into the alleged “sex scandal” to be concluded.

Last week, the ANC said they would submit another request for a special council meeting to be held on Tuesday, in order to finalise motions of no confidence against DA officers, including Mokgalapa.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

