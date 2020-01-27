Limpopo now the second-biggest province in terms of ANC membership

Limpopo is the second-biggest province in terms of ANC membership after KwaZulu-Natal and the party’s provincial chairperson Stan Mathabatha singled out unity, hard work and teamwork as the three pillars for the province’s success.

Mathabatha was speaking yesterday during the Limpopo’s January 8 celebrations in Lebaka Stadium at Mohlabaneng village outside Modjadjiskloof. A jubilant Mathabatha sang and danced at the event, saying the number of supporters who graced the occasion showed the ANC still commanded power and was the only party in the province to better the lives of the people.

“About 10 years ago when I took over the reins, the party was divided. Factional politics and protracted infighting were the order of the day. But through unity, hard work and teamwork, the organisation is currently intact.

“This is because most of us breathe and speak the ANC because, through it, the future looks good,” said Mathabatha, who is also the province’s premier.

Three years ago, deputy President David Mabuza pleaded for unity within the ANC at the party’s Limpopo January 8 statement celebrations in Modimolle.

“Since then, we launched an aggressive recruitment where we worked together to get the party where it is today,” he said, contradicting media reports that claimed the sudden rapid increase of membership was due to two bigwigs and not teamwork.

According to the latest membership audits, Limpopo has 234,663 members. The Eastern Cape has 212,205 while Mpumalanga has 181,761 members. Delivering a keynote address, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe told the more than 5,000 members to take ANC recruitment to churches, schools and even to taxi ranks.

“We must also recruit musicians, such as Master KG and King Monada, because the ANC is a broad church and we believe they are eligible.

“If we recruit everyone, including those who left the ANC, we will rest assured that we win the upcoming local government elections.”

Mabe called on mining houses in Phalaborwa, Musina, Thabazimbi, Burgersfort and elsewhere to plough back into communities where they do business.

He said government wanted mines to prioritise communities first in terms of job allocations.

“Our people cannot continue to eat from hand to mouth while sitting on top of wealth. We want our mines to give them jobs and to improve their livelihood,” he said.

