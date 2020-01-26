Politics 26.1.2020 01:07 pm

New student-focussed youth party formed by former EFF members

New student-focussed youth party formed by former EFF members

USHumans, launched on Saturday, will be run by a collective membership, will not have one leader, and aims to get votes from students and young people. 

According to City Press, a new political party has entered South Africa’s political sphere, and will reportedly be run in a rather different way. 

The members are reported to be Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student members whose reinstatements were rejected. Mokoena Mathole was one of the members to establish USHumans. 

In November last year, former EFF member Lungile Gabuza, who was set to become an MP, was dismissed for reportedly refusing to give up a seat in Parliament to a fellow EFF member who was preferred by leadership. 

However, she told City Press that USHumans’ policies are not convincing to her yet, and has thus not joined her former colleagues. 

