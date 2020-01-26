New student-focussed youth party formed by former EFF members

According to City Press, a new political party has entered South Africa’s political sphere, and will reportedly be run in a rather different way.

USHumans, launched on Saturday, will be run by a collective membership, will not have one leader, and aims to get votes from students and young people.

The members are reported to be Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student members whose reinstatements were rejected. Mokoena Mathole was one of the members to establish USHumans.

In November last year, former EFF member Lungile Gabuza, who was set to become an MP, was dismissed for reportedly refusing to give up a seat in Parliament to a fellow EFF member who was preferred by leadership.

However, she told City Press that USHumans’ policies are not convincing to her yet, and has thus not joined her former colleagues.

