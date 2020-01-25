Politics 25.1.2020 07:35 am

Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa might not survive DA FedEx this weekend

Two FedEx members told journalists that while they had not seen the completed investigative report, they predicted that Mokgalapa would be booted.

Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa might be booted from the DA this weekend when the party’s federal executive (FedEx) meets at its headquarters in Bruma, Johannesburg.

Mokgalapa was put on special leave in November last year, pending an investigation into the release of an audio recording of him purportedly engaging in an intimate act with then-transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge.

In the recording, which was widely circulated on social media, the two office bearers could also be heard discussing their colleagues in the council, News24 previously reported.

The DA’s federal legal commission was asked to conduct an internal investigation into the matter and earlier this month, Gauteng leader John Moodey told journalists that the investigation had been completed and the report would be tabled at this weekend’s FedEx.

Two FedEx members told News24 that while they had not seen the report, they predicted that Mokgalapa would be booted.

“Mokgalapa’s audio couldn’t have come out at [a worse] time for the party. For the audio to come out at a time when the DA is crippled, even if he was considered one of our best mayors, which he is not, I don’t see a recommendation coming back for him to stay,” the FedEx member said.

The other party insider said: “He is not a bad guy. He made a mistake and I am willing to give him a chance, but I can’t see him surviving after this weekend.”

If Mokgalapa survives, he faces a motion of no confidence, brought by the EFF and ANC in council.

Two special council meetings to debate motions against Mokgalapa and his entire council leadership have already collapsed, with speaker Katlego Mathebe at the centre of the drama.

On Thursday, Gauteng Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile suspended Mathebe for six months without pay, saying that she had breached the code of conduct for councillors.

This, after Mathebe refused to bend to calls from the ANC and EFF to change the order in which motions would be heard, or to recuse herself, which ultimately led to the collapse of council when the two parties staged a walkout.

The DA said they would challenge Maile in court in an urgent application, citing political harassment.

