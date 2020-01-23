Politics 23.1.2020 04:55 pm

ANC says Maile ‘did the right thing’ suspending Speakers

Gopolang Moloko
ANC says Maile ‘did the right thing’ suspending Speakers

General chaos during a special council sitting at Tshwane House, 5 December 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Da Gama and Mathebe have been placed on suspension by Maile, who believes they may have brought council into disrepute.

This follows the DA’s threat to take Gauteng human settlements, urban planning, and cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Lebogang Maile to court over his decision to suspend both Tshwane and City of Johannesburg Speakers Katlego Mathebe and Vasco da Gama on Thursday.

The ANC has rallied behind Maile who placed Da Gama on three months suspension without pay, while Mathebe was placed on six months suspension.

ANC spokesperson Bones Modise said the party welcomed and supported Maile’s decision and reasons presented by him.

“Both councillors [Da Gama and Mathebe] decided to put their narrow political interests before the people of both City of Johannesburg and City of Tshwane and brought council into disrepute.”

“MEC Maile exercised his responsibilities as enshrined in the constitution and therefore that cannot be viewed as a bullying tactic.”

The party said Da Gama and Mathebe placed the interests of the DA ahead of those of residents and acted in a manner that sought to subvert the democratic processes in council.

“Contrary to those that accuse the MEC of bullying tactics, the ANC holds the view that the failure of the MEC to act in this instance would have had serious implications for the proper functioning of municipal councils. This would have led to a wrong precedent being allowed to set in where council processes can be hijacked with impunity without any adverse consequences.”

Earlier, the DA instructed its legal team to approach the court on an urgent basis to review Maile’s decision to suspend Mathebe and Da Gama.

The party has written to Maile to invite him to retract his decision, failing which may lead to a punitive cost order against him.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: DA threatens legal action against Maile for suspension of Johannesburg and Tshwane speakers 23.1.2020
WATCH: Maile suspends Tshwane and Joburg speakers 23.1.2020
DA believes rural learners are victims of Free State government’s poor tender management 23.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News KZN taxi driver turned midwife gets R40K after helping woman give birth

State Capture Former Eskom board chair Zola Tsotsi testifies at Zondo commission on The New Age contract

Courts Muslim major wins SANDF headscarf case

Eish! Journalists stage Luthuli House walkout after waiting more than an hour for Magashule

Politics EFF ex-employee Maggie Klaas wins CCMA case but party still doesn’t want to pay


today in print

Read Today's edition