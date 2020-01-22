Ekurhuleni mayor is unethical, coalition partner charges

Cracks in the ANC-African Independent Congress (AIC) coalition in the City of Ekurhuleni showed again yesterday.

The AIC lambasted executive mayor Mzwandile Masina for “leaking a fraudulent investigation report” to political parties.

It said the report cleared suspended senior official and social worker Pauline Ngakane, who faces graft allegations.

AIC spokesperson Mxolisi Koom said: “Instead of instituting a fair and independent process, the city has chosen to side with the official.

“Furthermore, the executive mayor is abusing his power by interfering in internal disciplinary processes of the city.

“Subsequently, there is no consequence management for wrongdoers in the city. As a first citizen of the city he should protect and uphold bylaws.”

The party said the Ngakane debacle “has compromised the integrity of the city and the mayor has violated his code of ethics”.

The AIC called for him to be summoned before an ethics committee.

“The ANC should recall mayor Masina or face the wrath and might of voters at next year’s election,” added Koom.

Also wading in on the Ngakane saga, Democratic Alliance (DA) Ekurhuleni caucus leader Phillip de Lange said the party was “busy looking into the public protector’s report and that of the city manager”.

Said De Lange: “While the public protector found Miss Ngakane guilty, the city manager exonerated her of wrongdoing.

“Now she has been suspended – two years after the DA called for action to be taken.

“We want the metro to explain on what grounds she has been suspended, after earlier being found not guilty.

“There are cases of widespread corruption in the metro and the DA has also laid a charge with the Hawks [Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation].

“Miss Ngakane is seemingly about to take the fall for bigger players in a network of a much wider corruption in the city.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.