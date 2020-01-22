Ekurhuleni whistleblower ‘tarnished’ in mayor’s report

City of Ekurhuleni executive mayor Mzwandile Masina has defended the decision to circulate three reports, one of which allegedly tarnishes the reputation of the whistleblower in the case of suspended social worker and senior staffer Pauline Ngakane. She was allegedly involved in approving questionable multimillion-rand tenders. The African Independent Congress (AIC) and other opposition political parties have dismissed the move “as a way of diverting attention away from the Ngakane probe”. Masina yesterday said he took the decision to disseminate the report – which included an investigation by the public protector into maladministration and tender irregularities – “because parties wanted...

City of Ekurhuleni executive mayor Mzwandile Masina has defended the decision to circulate three reports, one of which allegedly tarnishes the reputation of the whistleblower in the case of suspended social worker and senior staffer Pauline Ngakane.

She was allegedly involved in approving questionable multimillion-rand tenders.

The African Independent Congress (AIC) and other opposition political parties have dismissed the move “as a way of diverting attention away from the Ngakane probe”.

Masina yesterday said he took the decision to disseminate the report – which included an investigation by the public protector into maladministration and tender irregularities – “because parties wanted to know what has been done”.

The report Masina circulated this week among African National Congress coalition partners, also makes claims that SA Communist Party activist Ndzipo Kalipa, who blew the lid on Ngakane’s alleged corruption, was “a bitter person because of a failed love relationship with Miss Ngakane”.

Ngakane claimed in the report that her relationship with Kalipa “ended because of his insecurities and him becoming controlling”, a charge disputed by Kalipa.

Masina said: “I have known Mr Ndzipo for many years when he was in the ANC and I wanted to notify him that I was about to release the report, when I unsuccessfully tried to call him. I did not mean to scandalise him.

“The council partnership is very sensitive and political parties threatened to pull out of the coalition if they were not briefed on steps taken. I released the three-part report in the interest of transparency because the reputation of the institution was being dragged into negativity.”

Kalipa responded: “These allegations are not in the affidavit, but are new stories showing desperation on Pauline’s part, due to concerns for her career which is in jeopardy. I strongly detest a response by mayor Masina that he was not scandalising me. He has always wanted to destroy my political profile.

“This is a concerted effort, which began over the last five years, to discredit me.

“I am a happily married man, and cannot understand who I should be insecure and controlling. I reject all this with the contempt it deserves.”

Masina denied “ever knowing or having met Miss Ngakane”.

Pressure has been mounting on the ANC-led council to decisively deal with Ngakane, who has been suspended with full pay.

The tenders Ngakane is said to have awarded included the appointment of “accredited training service providers” to train early childhood development practitioners from 1 July 2017 until 30 June 2019.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.