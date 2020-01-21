Appointing Simelane and Shaik as advisers is Sisulu’s ‘prerogative’ – ministry

The ministry of human settlements, water and sanitation has released a statement in response to accusations from the Democratic Alliance (DA) that that Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu tried to “cover up” her decision to hire controversial Menzi Simelane and Mo Shaik as special advisers on top salaries.

According to the ministry, the appointment of the pair was Sisulu’s “prerogative”.

The DA accuses Sisulu of redacting the names of the pair from a response to a parliamentary question due to the outcry that followed the appointments, an allegation the ministry does not address in the statement, which only seeks to demonstrate that the appointment of the controversial pair was legally above board.

“We wish to reiterate that in terms of government rules and regulations, Members of the Executive Authority are entitled to special advisers,” the statement says. These appointments, the statement adds, “are regulated and prescribed for” in Section 12(A) of 1994’s Public Service Act.

The minister gained approval from Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu prior to the appointments, the statement adds.

According to the ministry, “the qualifications, experience and skills” of Simelane and Shaik were taken into account and they are both “suitably qualified”.

The statement says Simelane and Shaik’s responsibilities include advising the minister on her duties, “which in this case are the provision of water and decent sanitation as well as ensuring that every citizen has access to decent shelter over his or her head”.

“Minister Sisulu has utmost confidence in the abilities of her two special advisers, both of whom were appointed in terms of the applicable legislation and policies of government.”

The statement adds the DA “is aware of the applicability of Section 12(A) since some of its members hold executive positions in provincial government”.

DA MP Emma Louise Powell was “urged to familiarise herself with the applicable legislation before embarrassing her other colleagues”.

“Any attempt aimed at derailing the minister from responding to the pressing and urgent needs of our people will not succeed,” the statement concludes.