Politics 21.1.2020 06:17 am

EFF ex-employee Maggie Klaas wins CCMA case but party still doesn’t want to pay

Molefe Seeletsa and Charles Cilliers
EFF ex-employee Maggie Klaas wins CCMA case but party still doesn’t want to pay

An EFF supporter carries a painting of party leader Julius Malema during an election rally. STR/EPA-EFE

The CCMA ordered the EFF pay Klaas 11 months’ salary after they fired her following her abuse at the hands of a senior provincial party leader.

Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) office administrator in North West Maggie Klaas, 34, who won a CCMA case last year against the party after it was found to have dismissed her unfairly, will now have to wait even longer for her money after the party appealed the outcome.

When The Citizen spoke to her and her lawyer on Friday, they said they were still waiting for a date for the EFF’s appeal to be heard.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) had ordered the EFF to pay Klaas 11 months’ salary after ruling her firing was unfair and the party did not follow standard procedures. The payout came to R102,300.

READ MORE: Female EFF members accuse of lying with his Women’s Day promises

Former EFF North West deputy chairperson Bunga Ntsangane was last year found guilty of assault and crimen injuria against Klaas after she accused him of assaulting her and making additional threats of cutting off her private parts during an argument in his office in November 2017.

He was sentenced to six months in prison or a R6,000 fine, suspended for three years.

Klaas said she had been dismissed by the EFF for what she describes as having spoken up against the abuse she suffered after she underwent internal disciplinary hearings in the party.

She says she has been struggling to survive, having been unemployed since her dismissal.

In 2018, Seitebogeng Nkitseng, an EFF member of North West’s provincial legislature, said that EFF leader Julius Malema was not walking the talk when it came to his position on the abuse of women.

She alleged that the EFF had never publicly expressed its view on Klaas’ case, apart from the fact that the case was “under internal investigation”.

No post-traumatic counselling had been offered to her, and she continued to work in the “same hostile environment”.

Instead, Klaas was herself charged with misconduct for speaking out publicly, while the perpetrator had not been charged or placed under provisional suspension by the party at the time.

North West secretary-general Papiki Babuile said last year that the EFF welcomed the judgment and sentence against Ntsangane and that the party would look into internal processes to discipline the former deputy chairperson, who was still a member of the party.

“Our position is very clear, we don’t support gender-based violence and now that there is a judgment we will look into internal processes of the party to discipline Ntsangane.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
I did not use public funds for wedding anniversary, trip – Ndabeni-Abrahams 20.1.2020
The EFF rejects ANC Veterans’ defence of Pravin Gordhan 18.1.2020
Please save us from school vandal EFF member, pleads Tembisa school 17.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government SA is not dysfunctional, says Ramaphosa in first 2020 letter to the nation

Investigation How more Lottery millions were paid to the big boss’ cousin

Politics Fact-check: Did Ndabeni-Abrahams need Ramaphosa’s permission for spousal trip?

ANCYL leader told she cannot attend NEC lekgotla because of her ‘short’ dress

Government Brian Molefe’s ex-wife tapped as front-runner in search for Transnet CEO


today in print

Read Today's edition