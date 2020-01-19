The ANC’s NEC lekgotla to focus on the economy, SOEs, land and service delivery

Following the governing African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) meeting at the weekend, on Sunday the party’s NEC convened its Lekgotla which will focus on several issues, including South Africa’s economy and her state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Briefing members of the media, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the focus would be placed on what the party’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, outlined in the organisation’s January 8 Statement delivered in Kimberley, Northern Cape, on 11 January.

Magashule said what Ramaphosa outlined in the statement includes “building a capable state”.

He said in the last two days of the NEC’s gathering, focus would be on the country’s economy, SOEs, “in terms of our comprehensive approach”, and the amendment of section 25 of the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

Magashule said the governing party has said that 2020 is the year of implementing the ANC’s conference resolutions.

The ANC’s secretary-general said the NEC meeting at the weekend had been “the best” the party has convened and that there were no “turf battles”.

“We are also going to focus on the issue of local government,” Magashule said, adding that during the ANC’s walkabouts in the Northern Cape ahead of its January 8 Statement celebrations, party leaders saw for themselves issues around service delivery, such as refuse not being collected and burst sewers not being attended to.

“And we are saying we are not going to allow these things and we are saying there are going to be consequences,” Magashule said.

