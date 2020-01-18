 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Politics 18.1.2020 06:05 am

Ramaphosa must take Eskom, SOEs crisis in hand this weekend

Eric Naki
PREMIUM!
Ramaphosa must take Eskom, SOEs crisis in hand this weekend

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Kimberley, 10 January 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

If he doesn’t put his foot down at the ANC NEC meeting, the president might be forced to fire Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, analysts say.

If President Cyril Ramaphosa fails to take charge and give direction on Eskom and other state-owned enterprises (SOEs) at this weekend’s ANC national executive committee meeting, he risks being publicly undermined throughout his tenure by opponents advocating the ANC’s Radical Economic Transformation, according to experts. And if he failed to win the debate over the future of Eskom, the president might be forced to fire Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, a target of the Radical Economic Transformation advocates, who would want to dominate discussion at the gathering at St George’s Hotel in Irene, Centurion, which is to be followed by...
Related Stories
Ahmed Kathrada Foundation endorses ANC stalwarts’ support for Gordhan 17.1.2020
Jabu Mabuza’s relative in final bidding process for big contracts at Eskom – report 17.1.2020
SAA, Eskom expected to take centre stage at ANC’s NEC meeting 17.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.