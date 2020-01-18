Ramaphosa must take Eskom, SOEs crisis in hand this weekend

If President Cyril Ramaphosa fails to take charge and give direction on Eskom and other state-owned enterprises (SOEs) at this weekend’s ANC national executive committee meeting, he risks being publicly undermined throughout his tenure by opponents advocating the ANC’s Radical Economic Transformation, according to experts. And if he failed to win the debate over the future of Eskom, the president might be forced to fire Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, a target of the Radical Economic Transformation advocates, who would want to dominate discussion at the gathering at St George’s Hotel in Irene, Centurion, which is to be followed by...

If President Cyril Ramaphosa fails to take charge and give direction on Eskom and other state-owned enterprises (SOEs) at this weekend’s ANC national executive committee meeting, he risks being publicly undermined throughout his tenure by opponents advocating the ANC’s Radical Economic Transformation, according to experts.

And if he failed to win the debate over the future of Eskom, the president might be forced to fire Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, a target of the Radical Economic Transformation advocates, who would want to dominate discussion at the gathering at St George’s Hotel in Irene, Centurion, which is to be followed by a party lekgotla tomorrow.

The Radical Economic Transformation adherents, now joined by ANC deputy president David Mabuza, were likely to up the ante in gunning for Gordhan’s head.

Political analyst Daniel Silke this week said Gordhan was used as a proxy to get at Ramaphosa while another analyst, Xolani Dube, concurred to say the minister was being victimised for his stance against corruption and state capture.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe confirmed on SABC that the SOE would be top of the agenda.

Political analyst Levy Ndou said the ANC discussions on the SOEs, especially Eskom, was crucial for the president because it was a matter of public interest and every citizen was interested in getting it resolved.

Ramaphosa has been under pressure to address the Eskom crisis. He appointed Jabu Mabuza as the utility’s board chairperson, but Mabuza resigned recently following allegations that the board misled Ramaphosa when it said there would be no load shedding until 13 January. The president found himself with egg on his face when Eskom implemented further load shedding before the announced deadline.

The Eskom crisis has pitted ANC leaders against one another.

The president this week cancelled two important international events he was supposed to attend because he had to focus on to domestic issues.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said Ramaphosa would not go to the World Economic Forum annual meeting starting on Tuesday and ending on Friday in Davos, and the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London on Monday.

The president instead sent Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor to represent the country in London and Davos.

