 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Politics 17.1.2020 06:40 am

Uproar over R207K car rentals for Limpopo mayor

Alex Matlala
PREMIUM!
Uproar over R207K car rentals for Limpopo mayor

Limpopo's Mogalakwena Municipality Mayor Andrina Matsemela. Picture: Letaba Herald.

This as the Mogalakwena municipality was rated as the second-worst council in South Africa in financial management.

The Mogalakwena municipality in Limpopo has spent more than R207,000 on mayoral car rentals over four months, despite the fact the municipality was rated as the second-worst council in South Africa in financial management. The mayor’s official vehicle was written off after an accident last year. This led to the municipality renting a Mercedes-Benz C-Class for R207,400 from July to November last year. According to a statement by the DA in Limpopo, R98,389.92 and R109,010.50 were paid on 21 October and 28 November last year to Avis for the mayoral car. Now the DA is spitting fire, saying the money...
Related Stories
Load shedding saves Limpopo mayor from grilling by committee 17.10.2019
Mokopane shutdown a ‘smokescreen’ – mayor 4.9.2019
Limpopo Gogo gets new home for her family 3.9.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.