Joburg DA vows to fight ANC ‘bullying tactics’ in council

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the City of Joburg council has vowed to keep ANC mayor Geoff Makhubo and his executive on their toes by holding them accountable for service delivery.

The party further promised to use its status as the opposition in council to fight what it calls ANC bullying tactics and the governing party’s attempts to dominate the council leadership.

The DA accused the ANC of trying to impose its members in leadership portfolios such as the speakers, chief whip and chair of chairs in the council, something the DA vowed to resist.

DA Joburg caucus leader and the party’s regional chairperson, Funzela Ngobeni, said the DA would continue to execute its duties in all the 135 wards across the city. This included holding Makhubo and his members of mayoral committees (MMCs) accountable.

“This oversight role we intend to execute with vigour, coupled with the professionalism we have always demonstrated as the DA,” Ngobeni said.

Ngobeni contested the mayorship last year but was defeated, resulting in the ANC returning to power after it was ousted in the 2016 local government election. Ngobeni was the MMC for finance under the DA’s former mayor, Herman Mashaba, who resigned last year.

The metro has been run by the DA in a coalition with the Inkatha Freedom Party, Congress of the People and the Freedom Front Plus, among others.

Ngobeni promised that, unlike the ANC, his party had no intention of obstructing the smooth running of government.

“However, we want to warn the ANC that any move to illegitimately impose any individuals into these offices will be met with resistance and hostility from the DA caucus,” he warned.

Attempts this week to get comment from the ANC Johannesburg regional spokesperson, Jolidee Matongo, failed.

