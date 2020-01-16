EFF’s new round of sabre-rattling targets Gordhan

As political parties began warming up for the local government elections with a by-election in the dissolved Mamusa municipality, the EFF is looking to capitalise on the 44 seats it garnered in the 2019 national elections.

With Jacob Zuma out of the picture, the target is now Pravin Gordhan.

This EFF leader Julius Malema made explicit in a tweet last week: “By one by one, the dog of white monopoly capital shall follow soon.”

The “dog” of course being Gordhan, who lost his case in the Equality Court in October against Malema who had called him a “dog of white monopoly capital”.

“The protest style of politics that Malema has played does not necessarily expect direct results from the ANC. It’s clearly more aimed at raising the profile of the EFF and continuing its very aggressive approach to politics which has been the hallmark of the EFF since its founding,” said political analyst Daniel Silke.

“So I don’t think there’s the expectation his histrionics in parliament have a direct effect, but clearly what it does do is it shows the EFF supporters the party is alive and kicking.”

South Africans are used to the Parliamentary Security Services and the EFF mixing it up.

Social commentator Sello Lediga wrote on Daily Maverick that citizens waited with “great anticipation to watch the theatrics at Zuma’s State of the Nation address (Sona)”.

“Every Sona was a thriller watched by millions as parliament’s security in white shirts went to battle with the red berets armed with their hard hats. The Sona became a major television feature,” Lediga said.

“Apolitical South Africans who never watch boring parliamentary sessions made sure they had their popcorn and were seated every time Zuma took the Sona podium. It was rough, brutal and entertaining. A tragicomedy.”

Silke said many EFF supporters had become used to Malema taking on the conventions of parliament.

“We haven’t had it for a while and I would suspect as we move towards local elections next year the EFF will once again be trying to raise its public profile,” he said.

