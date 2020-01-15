 
 
Politics 15.1.2020 06:05 am

ANC factions ‘use Eskom to get to Ramaphosa through Gordhan’

Eric Naki
ANC factions 'use Eskom to get to Ramaphosa through Gordhan'

Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan during the release of a Special Paper on Eskom, GCIS, Pretoria, 29 October 2019. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The factional battles are becoming a stumbling block in electricity security, analysts say, and the wars ‘are migrating into state institutions’.

After the resignation of Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza, one can only guess who will be the next to fall as a result of the crisis at the power utility, which appears to have become the battleground for ANC factions. The fights at Eskom and other state institutions threaten to unravel the governing party’s fragile unity, with political commentators concurring that ANC factional battles are migrating into state institutions. According to analysts, the call for Pravin Gordhan to resign and the claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s experiments around Eskom were failing would heighten the tension between the two main ANC...
