Why we laid fraud charges against ANC councillors – Tshwane DA

Rorisang Kgosana
Tshwane DA Deputy Chief Whip Mpho Mehlape-Zimu can be seen outside the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria, where the party laid fraud charges against ANC councillors, 13 January 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Seven cases of fraud were opened at the Brooklyn police station yesterday.

The Tshwane Democratic Alliance has laid criminal charges of fraud against Tshwane ANC chief whip Aaron Maluleke and the ANC leadership for allegedly forging the signatures of their party’s councillors in a petition for a special council sitting.

The Tshwane ANC and Economic Freedom Fighters earlier this month submitted a petition calling for an urgent special council sitting in a bid to table several no-confidence motions against the city’s DA leadership.

But according to the DA, at least seven ANC councillors’ signatures were forged and did not match those in the council’s attendance register.

“We have in our possession the registers of the petitions. The one was submitted on January 3 and one on January 8. But we also did a comparison with the three previous meetings – November, October and September.

“When you look at those signatures with the naked eye, you can see they are incorrect,” said Tshwane DA deputy chief whip Mpho Mehlape-Zimu.

ALSO READ: DA finished, obsolete and irrelevant, says Maepa in responce to forgery claim

“Police can mobilise their resources, their handwriting experts and all of that so they can put the matter to rest and if there is a case to be answered to, let those councillors take responsibility,” she said. “It cannot be accepted that public representatives use such underhanded tactics to try and overturn a government.”

The party said it would then approach Gauteng cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Lebogang Maile to call for the suspension of the councillors involved.

Last week, the Tshwane ANC and EFF pushed for a council meeting in another attempt to oust mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and speaker Katlego Mathebe.

After a second petition was submitted last Wednesday, Mathebe announced a council sitting would be held on Thursday at 10am.

The ANC and EFF would table no-confidence motions against Mokgalapa, Mathebe, deputy speaker Zweli Khumalo, chief whip Christiaan van den Heever, chair of chairs Gert Pretorius and oversight committees.

But Tshwane ANC leader Kgosi Maepa said: “The truth is that the DA has completely failed to govern the City of Tshwane. These are the last kicks of a dying blue horse.”

