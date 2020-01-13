DA finished, obsolete and irrelevant, says Maepa in responce to forgery claim

The ANC Tshwane caucus has denied allegations of forgery after the DA laid criminal charges at the Brooklyn police station on Monday morning.

Tshwane ANC Chair Kgosi Maepa, who questioned the Speaker’s decision to delay a special council sitting last week due to alleged forged signatures, described the DA’s allegations as bizarre.

He said the DA had laid a complaint as complainants at the police station on behalf of the chairperson and deputy, who were legally supposed to be the complainants in the case of “forged signatures,” and not the DA.

The ANC denied the allegations of forged signatures, which the DA suggested were in an attempt to convene a special council sitting last week. In a sound clip on Jacaranda FM, Maepa said the DA was dead, obsolete and irrelevant in Tshwane and other parts of the country.

For the Speaker to assume a role of detecting irregular signatures without the use of a signature expert, was questionable, he said.

“If the speaker said I went to a signature expert,” it would be a different matter.

“You can’t suppose that somebody’s signature is forged, without informing councillors,” who were according to Maepa, the complainants.

He maintains the DA’s charges were a distraction from Thursday’s council sitting where the ANC plans to table a motion of no confidence against mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and Tshwane council Speaker Katlego Mathebe.

“Those are their signatures, if anyone has to complain about signatures the complainant must be the ANC councillors, not the DA.”

