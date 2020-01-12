Politics 12.1.2020 09:04 am

Carl Niehaus weeps about ‘smallest crowd ever’ at ANC’s birthday rally

Citizen reporter
Carl Niehaus weeps about ‘smallest crowd ever’ at ANC’s birthday rally

Picture: Twitter/Carl Niehaus

The ANC’s Northern Cape leader, however, shared photos of packed stands.

In a tweet on Saturday, controversial former ANC national executive committee member Carl Niehaus shared images of a supposedly sparsely filled Tafel-Lager Park stadium in Kimberley as evidence that the popularity of the party may be on the wane.

He claimed that was speaking as “a loyal, but very concerned member of the ANC”, but just expressing concern about the future of the ANC.

“Where were our people? This was the smallest crowd I have ever seen at a January 8 rally, and their response was so muted.

“The writing is on the wall, we better get our act together quickly before it is too late.” He even added a crying emoji for good measure.

The Citizen attended the celebrations and most of the stands were reasonably full, though it was the crowd on the field that looked more sparse.

Others claimed that the stadium did fill up, but only after the ANC managed to pick people up in buses in the area. Niehaus’ photos may therefore have been taken and shared before the stadium was full.

The ANC’s Northern Cape leader, Zamani Saul, much later shared pictures of his own that showed the stands quite full. The ANC’s head of elections, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, retweeted Saul’s photos.

Mbalula had further claimed on Saturday that there were 25,000 people in attendance. The Citizen’s photographer, Nigel Sibanda, attended the event and said the stadium attendance was a bit sparse in places and he questioned the accuracy of the 25,000 claim.

Niehaus was at the forefront of the campaign to get Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma elected as the president of the ANC in 2017. She lost out narrowly to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who led the ANC to a 58% national majority in last year’s elections.

While many analysts credited him with keeping the ANC in charge after a tumultuous and scandalous decade under Jacob Zuma, he nevertheless suffered a drop from 62% for the party five years earlier.

The ANC’s senior members, including Ramaphosa, criss-crossed Kimberley in the build-up to the rally in the hopes of ensuring a strong turnout.

Niehaus was possibly sharing his tweet as a thinly veiled dig at Ramaphosa’s leadership and popularity. He has, however, subsequently denied this, claiming that he wants a “principled unity” in the ANC, not factionalism, in order to address the “real demands and needs of the people”.

Many on Twitter used Niehaus’ tweet as an excuse to lambaste the ruling party and Niehaus himself, who is strongly associated with the “radical economic transformation” faction in the ANC.

Niehaus also denied that he had only become openly critical of the ANC once Ramaphosa was in charge.

(Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
ANC’s 108 celebration: Ramaphosa delivers more of the same as he speaks about Eskom crisis, land and state capture 11.1.2020
Ramaphosa promises scrutiny of party candidates in 2022 local elections 11.1.2020
ANC once again sets itself lofty goals with January 8 Statement 11.1.2020



Matric 2019 Results

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Environment Why CapeNature allowed this croc to be shot after it scared the kids

Courts Red Ants demand R10.6m from Joburg for 3 days’ work

World Prince Harry’s wife Meghan returns to Canada amid royal storm

Africa Zimbabwe VP’s wife sues husband over access to children, house

Health People die as they wait for oxygen tanks since October


today in print

Read Today's edition