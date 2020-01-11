ANC once again sets itself lofty goals with January 8 Statement

On Saturday at noon, President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the ANC’s annual January 8 Statement to a packed Tafel-Lager Stadium in Kimberley, Northern Cape

The party turned 108 this week and its January 8 Statement set the tone for the party’s activities and programmes for the rest of the year.

Ramaphosa said they would be guided by the Freedom Charter, which was drafted 65 years ago.

Below is the full text of the statement.

The party’s priorities for 2020 were headlined as follows:

• Building a capable state that serves all the people

• Building a united and cohesive society

• Investment, jobs and inclusive growth

• An effective land reform programme

• Eradicating poverty and improving people’s lives

• Education and skills for a changing world

• Social cohesion and safe communities

• Better Africa, better world

The primary tasks of the ANC for the year would be as follows:

• We will renew the ANC as the most effective force for social change.

• We will build a movement united in action.

• We will prepare for a decisive local government mandate

• We will mobilise alls octal partners to grow and transform the economy.

• We will strengthen governance and tackle corruption.

• We will work to end gender-based violence and femicide.

• We will work for peace, integration and development aim Africa.

