 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Politics 11.1.2020 06:00 am

Watch your back, Ramaphosa, the knives are out

Eric Naki
PREMIUM!
Watch your back, Ramaphosa, the knives are out

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Kimberley, 10 January 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Joined by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, Deputy President David Mabuza has a ‘scary’ agenda to occupy the highest office, an analyst claims.

President Cyril Ramaphosa must watch his back as his deputy, David Mabuza, mobilises the Zuma faction to preserve his political future which hangs in the balance, says a political analyst. Xolani Dube said Mabuza was on a “scary mission” of political self-preservation and finding new friends in Ramaphosa’s “enemies within the ANC” because he feared being ousted by those he betrayed at Nasrec in 2017. Dube is adamant that Mabuza, along with ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, had a hidden “scary agenda” that had nothing to do with progress or the upliftment of South Africa but power for themselves. “Mabuza and...
Related Stories
Officials shouldn’t toe the ‘party’ line 11.1.2020
Ministers, officials at ANC party not on leave, so taxpayers are paying 11.1.2020
Govt to assist Northern Cape with drought relief, housing 11.1.2020



Matric 2019 Results

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.