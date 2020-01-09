 
 
9.1.2020

ANC celebrations bring hope – and ire

Brian Sokutu


ANC members at Galeshewe Social Centre in Kimberley listen to President Cyril Ramaphosa, 8 January 2020, ahead of the ANC’s 108th birthday celebrations on Saturday. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

‘He [Ramaphosa] wants to make a difference here by helping in resolving challenges. We hope crime and unemployment will be addressed.’

With the influx of party supporters countrywide into the Northern Cape – one of the poorest provinces in South Africa – for the ANC January 8 Statement, some community members’ hopes for jobs have been raised, while others described the 108th anniversary celebration as “a waste of money”. Busy crocheting while standing in a queue to attend a gathering addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in Galeshewe yesterday, Nthabiseng Stamier said she was encouraged by the visit of ANC high-profile leaders. “I am happy the president has spent time to engage with us on issues. “He wants to make a difference...
