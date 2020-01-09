ANC celebrations bring hope – and ire

With the influx of party supporters countrywide into the Northern Cape – one of the poorest provinces in South Africa – for the ANC January 8 Statement, some community members’ hopes for jobs have been raised, while others described the 108th anniversary celebration as “a waste of money”. Busy crocheting while standing in a queue to attend a gathering addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in Galeshewe yesterday, Nthabiseng Stamier said she was encouraged by the visit of ANC high-profile leaders. “I am happy the president has spent time to engage with us on issues. “He wants to make a difference...

With the influx of party supporters countrywide into the Northern Cape – one of the poorest provinces in South Africa – for the ANC January 8 Statement, some community members’ hopes for jobs have been raised, while others described the 108th anniversary celebration as “a waste of money”.

Busy crocheting while standing in a queue to attend a gathering addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in Galeshewe yesterday, Nthabiseng Stamier said she was encouraged by the visit of ANC high-profile leaders. “I am happy the president has spent time to engage with us on issues.

“He wants to make a difference here by helping in resolving challenges. We hope crime and unemployment will be addressed.”

Unemployed for 10 months after his contract with the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) came to an end, Tshepo Diale said he hoped for “more job opportunities”.

The EPWP is one of the many programmes offered by public works to provide income relief through temporary work for the unemployed.

“I hope the unemployment rate will be lower this year, with 2020 becoming a year of jobs,” Diale said.

Also attending the Galeshewe gathering, pensioner Nozamile Prusent said she was not optimistic about the future.

“They are just wasting money, which should be going to building homes, creating jobs, addressing crime and ensuring a supply of electricity.

“We see buses and Mercedes -Benzes rolling into town. They are eating the money.”

