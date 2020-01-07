Politics 7.1.2020 01:27 pm

DA undecided on Mokgalapa’s future, says Maepa

Gopolang Moloko
Tshwane ANC Chair Dr Kgosi Maepa during a press briefing at Tshwane House, 25 November 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Maepa maintains the biggest horrors of the DA are embedded in the city of Tshwane.

The Tshwane ANC caucus has called for a special council meeting to be held on Wednesday where it plans to table multiple motions of no confidence against the DA’s presiding officers.

The caucus met on Tuesday morning to dismiss claims that they were not serious about their intent to vote out embattled Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, the DA’s acting city manager, the deputy speaker, and its chair of chairs.

Tshwane ANC chair Kgosi Maepa said the party submitted a co-signed petition to the speaker calling for a special council for Wednesday. The speaker has allegedly not responded to their request.

Maepa claims Tshwane metro was run by illegal officials and that Mokgalapa was on uncommissioned leave, which posed a question regarding acting mayor Abel Tau’s role, since he could not act as mayor when there already was one.

It was a lie that Mokgalapa was on leave because council declined his leave, Maepa told reporters. He said Mokgalapa was absent without official leave and no council had appointed Tau “who was a fake, self-appointed executive mayor.”

According to Maepa, the ANC was informed of divisions between white and black DA caucus members who could not decide on whether to fire or keep Mogkalapa.

He maintains the biggest horrors of the DA are embedded in the city of Tshwane.

In December, the EFF and ANC ousted Mokgalapa along with speaker Katlego Mathebe through a vote of no confidence after numerous delays.

The DA took the matter to court, claiming the processes council followed were flawed. It later won its bid to hold onto the metro after the Pretoria High Court ruled that all decisions made at the December council sitting be set aside pending the outcome of an urgent review of proceedings.

