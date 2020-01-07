 
 
Politics 7.1.2020 06:30 am

Celebration of January 8 statement 'bigger than the ANC'

Brian Sokutu
Celebration of January 8 statement ‘bigger than the ANC’

President Cyril Ramaphosa in dialogue on 29 October 2019 with women in Johannesburg on pertinent issues that affect their role and contribution to the economy. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to come up with ‘a clear policy directive’ on challenges facing the country, according to an expert.

The year was 1980 and the country was teetering into a police state, which later culminated into two successive states of emergency that saw countrywide swoops on those deemed to be supportive of the banned ANC. Despite South Africa being at the height of state repression, anti-apartheid activists could not resist tuning to Radio Freedom to hear the political message from ANC leader Oliver Tambo on 8 January – beamed live from the Zambian capital Lusaka. The message came to be known as “the January 8 statement” of the ANC. In line with its history and tradition, the organisation issued...
