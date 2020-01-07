Celebration of January 8 statement ‘bigger than the ANC’

The year was 1980 and the country was teetering into a police state, which later culminated into two successive states of emergency that saw countrywide swoops on those deemed to be supportive of the banned ANC. Despite South Africa being at the height of state repression, anti-apartheid activists could not resist tuning to Radio Freedom to hear the political message from ANC leader Oliver Tambo on 8 January – beamed live from the Zambian capital Lusaka. The message came to be known as “the January 8 statement” of the ANC. In line with its history and tradition, the organisation issued...

In line with its history and tradition, the organisation issued its January 8 statement to mark its founding anniversary and outline its programme for the year, with its first statement in 1972.

“Rendering the country ungovernable and making apartheid unworkable,” were some of the famous phrases Tambo used to mobilise support against the system.

With five days left before tens of thousands of ANC supporters paint the Northern Cape town of Kimberly black, green and gold – marking the 108th anniversary of the ANC – the celebration’s significance has become much bigger than the party.

University of Pretoria’s Institute for Strategic and Political Affairs professor Siphamandla Zondi expects President Cyril Ramaphosa to come up with “a clear policy directive” on challenges facing the country.

“I expect to hear a clear policy directive on how the economy will be fixed in the context where there has been some confusion about what actually is the plan for arresting the dire economic situation at the moment,” said Zondi.

“The investment drive is an inadequate response to the problems, given the lack of clarity about what investments actually come in and to what extent these go to fuel economic activity, instead of economic production – in some cases investors recycling prior pledges. Of particular significance to the party was mobilising support for next year’s local government polls.

“Building its internal cohesion and in projecting its power as a mass party into the public memory, will be of particular significant for the ANC’s own electoral efforts.

“This projection of power is important for its ability to marshal forces for 2021 and the next general elections,” said Zondi.

To Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul, the event could be “a boost to his effort to enhance the stature of the province”.

According to provincial ANC spokesperson Naledi Gaosekwe, the event, which will take place on Saturday, will be held at the Tafel Lager Park Stadium (formerly Absa Stadium), with an adjacent field serving as an overflow venue to avert a stampede.

“Giant screens will be erected to relay visuals and audio messages from speakers who will include Alliance leaders. Gates will open at 7am and the president will deliver his speech at 10.30am,” explained Gaosekwe.

