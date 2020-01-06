ANC eThekwini conference could be pushed back as far as April

The ANC’s eThekwini regional conference could be pushed back as far as April, a provincial official said on Monday.

“We might be forced to extend to April because of the delay with our new system being implemented from national,” provincial spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu told News24.

The conference, one of four yet to go ahead in KZN, was meant to take place in December. However, the implementation of a new electronic system within the party has caused delays.

Mthembu was upbeat about the matter, saying the party was ready for its internal process.

“In eThekwini, I can tell you that there is readiness. We are, however, currently busy with the planning of the party’s anniversary.”

He said they were not concerned about the delay.

“We can go to conference when we need to. We don’t need authority from anyone.”

Provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli previously said that while the conference was scheduled for December, it was not a firm commitment.

Leaders stated January or February would have been better suited. Ntuli had said that the new electronic system would allow members to access forms and fill them in online.

They could also have membership cards which can be scanned and could be able to tell if a meeting has a quorum.

The ANC’s eThekwini region has been fraught with issues since the removal of former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede last year.

She was removed by the ANC, which cited poor performance. She was also arrested and charged after allegations emerged that she used her position as mayor to influence a multi-million rand Durban Solid Waste (DSW) tender.

The case is back in court on January 15.

Following her removal, Gumede supporters brought the Durban city centre to a standstill for two weeks, demanding she be reinstated. Some of her supporters lobbied for her return as the region’s chairperson.

