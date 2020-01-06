EFF, Sanco accuse Polokwane municipality of nepotism

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have joined members of the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in demand that allegations of nepotism within the Polokwane municipality are addressed.

Polokwane Review spoke to EFF provincial chairperson Jossey Buthane about the nepotism allegations, and he said that not only members of the ANC needed jobs. Buthane said that the meeting was to find a way “to reverse whatever they (the municipality) have done”.

According to Thipa Selala, spokesperson for the Polokwane municipality, Sanco was not happy with the recent appointment of around 146 general workers.

Police are present at the civic centre and Selala said that the municipality was monitoring the situation.

Updates to follow later this week.

