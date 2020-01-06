 
 
Politics 6.1.2020

AfriForum to up the ante to bring Malema to book and fight EWC

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Ernst Roets, deputy CEO of AfriForum and Ian Cameron, AfriForum’s head of community safety, during a press briefing at the Afriforum offices, 29 January 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The EFF leader will be among the targets of the lobby group’s efforts to pressure the NPA into pursuing high-profile cases.

AfriForum’s international campaign against land expropriation without compensation (EWC) is set to intensify this year, as will its bid to bring politician Julius Malema to book in the courts. The Economic Freedom Fighters leader will be the target of the lobby group’s efforts to pressure the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) into pushing ahead with a number of cases against him. At the same time, the minority rights group’s deputy CEO, Ernst Roets, will be embarking on a tour of perceived “anti-socialist” countries, including the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom. The message he intends to preach is that South...
