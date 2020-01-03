ANC silent amid reports that December salaries remain unpaid

The ANC has not yet confirmed whether or not reports that some of its December salaries still remain unpaid are true.

A popular Twitter user who calls himself Sphithiphithi Evaluator alleged on Twitter on Friday morning that ANC staff remain unpaid, adding that “some had to cancel their festive season plans due to not having funds”.

This after EWN reported that ANC members had complained that the late payment of salaries had resulted in expensive bank charges.

Some employees had been notified about the delay while others hadn’t, with some telling the publication that they had since been paid, albeit late.

One of those who said they had not been paid was ANC veteran Carl Niehaus, who took to Twitter on December 25 to express being “heartbroken” over not receiving his salary, saying this would prevent him from visiting his daughter who was pregnant and would soon be giving him birth, or celebrating his 60th birthday.

He has declined to comment further.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe did not respond to the publication’s requests for comment at the time.

He has also not yet answered several phone calls or responded to WhatsApp messages sent by The Citizen on Friday.

The reports of unpaid salaries have led to speculation on social media as to how the governing party plans to fund its upcoming 108th anniversary celebrations, which are set to be held in Kimberly on January 11.

????Today, 2 January 2020 ANC staff still not PAID their salaries under the leadership of Cyril Ramaphosa Some had to cancel their festive season plans due to not having funds pic.twitter.com/mAsq0SRjCd — Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) January 2, 2020

ONLY 12 DAYS LEFT TILL #ANCNC108 The 108th anniversary of the formation of the ANC will be held on Saturday, 11 January 2020 in Kimberly, NC. The celebration will be preceded by an intensive programme of engagement between ANC leaders, structures and citizens in #NC2020 pic.twitter.com/4aJJSYxTra — #ANC108 #NC2020 #Khawuleza (@MYANC) December 30, 2019

With the ANC unable to pay salaries, I imagine all the suppliers for the celebration are either demanding upfront payment or pulling out in droves for fear of non-payment. — #Insert_Name_Here (@dmdadcpt) January 1, 2020

Last week you guys didn't have money to pay salaries? https://t.co/K5SaUrbNDn — Kanthan Pillay (@kanthan_pillay) December 30, 2019

Our #Christmas, spoilt but not destroyed, let love and #comradeship be our salvation. pic.twitter.com/vKM3YyVp4y — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) December 25, 2019

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.